Not Avengers’ Thanos But THIS Role Changed Everything For Josh Brolin

We all loved Josh Brolin as Thanos in the Avengers saga. He also has been Cable in the world of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, and both are contrastingly different from each other. Yes, both are bad guys, but Josh played them with his trademarked charm making them memorable.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been recently talking about the future of the franchise. He recently spoke about Josh Brolin and his love for Cable. But what’s interesting is how Josh indirectly chose Cable over Avengers’ Thanos.

Rob, in a conversation with Comicbook, said, “You guys just don’t understand, I was with Josh about four weeks before Deadpool two opened. We were down in at Manhattan beach, and we were having breakfast. Then he’s like, ‘Hey, can you take me to the gym?’ Because he was telling me how he’s much bigger, he’s going to get for two. His shoulders were going to get broader. And I met his trainer, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can’t wait until we revisit Cable.’ And he had talked about the talks that he had with Fox and building out the character, and he was excited what to do with him as a character.”

Rob also revealed how Josh Brolin couldn’t wait to be Deadpool’s Cable again, “I’m going to tell your viewers…Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later. He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin.”

Also, on how Cable changed the game for Josh Brolin, Rob said, “These are Josh Brolin’s own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, ‘Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook.’ It changed everything for him, and obviously, Josh is going to get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors.”

