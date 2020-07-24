Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Release New Song ‘Happy Anywhere’

Singer couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just released their new track title ‘Happy Anywhere’ on Thursday. They had announced their relationship in November 2015.

Speaking in a press release, Shelton said, “Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere’. We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully, we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year.”

While on a live stream on Thursday, which was specifically held for the new track, Shelton was more than happy to share about his love for his work, “I have the easiest job at this point in my life and it’s a blast to be a country singer and do what I do. It’s hilarious that listening to the radio the last couple of years that Gwen Stefani is going to be singing the ‘countriest’ song to come out of Nashville… It’s ironic. It’s funny.”

Warner Music Nashville’s Shane Tarleton revealed in the event, that the music video was shot in at Shelton’s ranch. The couple is quarantined in Oklahoma, and that’s where the shoot happened.

The track is written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins. The song’s TV debut will air on The Today Show on Friday.

Listen to the song below

