Taylor Swift brought a storm in the online world when she announced her latest album Folklore recently. Giving fans more than they expected, she announced that she has roped in two regional musicians Justin “Bon Iver” Vernon and St. Paul jazz drummer JT Bates for the same.

Making the big announcement on Instagram she wrote a long note for her fans which read as saying, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen. I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into (it). I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Taylor Swift also revealed that the album will have 16 songs in total, but the physical deluxe edition will have a bonus track.

Now as the full album of Taylor Swift has released, Twitteratis are going mad worldwide and are calling it an album which is for the soul. Scrolling through the reactions, it feels wonderful because people have some really lovely comments for the album. Have a look below:

Me listening to EXILE by Taylor Swift #folklore pic.twitter.com/DnLoNyhW7o — honeyadorestaylor (@honeyadorestay) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift said I don’t care that it’s summer, it’s still a pandemic and you’re all gonna sit inside and CRY #Folklore pic.twitter.com/nnbssG7eg2 — con daddy 🦦 (@Guido_Conz) July 24, 2020

This album from @taylorswift13 is exactly what I needed at this moment in time. Excuse me while I curl up under my weighted blanket with a bottle of wine. #folklore pic.twitter.com/ReYEjBCqiV — Alicia Santanella (@AliciaPSanti) July 24, 2020

me trying to sing bon iver part and taylor swift part in exile #Folklore pic.twitter.com/IRd8OhakHC — folklore 🍃🤍 (@taylorswifh_) July 24, 2020

here i am to say taylor swift nailed it #Folklore pic.twitter.com/tTL13oXpbT — rach 🐝 (@meldxnvers) July 24, 2020

I admit I'm only just now halfway through folklore by @taylorswift13 but these songs really bring you in for the story and you only come up for air when it ends..great album! #Folklore — Amber Miller (@Amber_M1208) July 24, 2020

taylor swift collaborating with bon iver on #Folklore saved 2020 🌿💫 — nancy colours (@nancy_india) July 24, 2020

I woke up and listened to #Folklore while working. I didn't realize how much I needed this. Absolutely beautiful! Brought up so many emotions and tears of both happy and sad. Congrats and well done!! @taylorswift13 — Trista Lee (@tristaleestone) July 24, 2020

EXILE BY TAYLOR SWIFT off FOLKLORE BREAKS MY SOUL 🔥👌 — ✨ BEX ✨ (@heccabimes) July 24, 2020

after listening to #Folklore for hours now i’ve come to the conclusion that it’s amazing. it’s not like anything she’s ever done before. the lyrics are phenomenal. the scenes and movie behind each song is beautiful. it’s so soft and angelic like. thank you @taylorswift13 — Hailey (@haileygl03) July 24, 2020

folklore is a dream, the album that taylor swift was born to write, a masterpiece — Annabelle ♡ IA (@soymiIkncookies) July 24, 2020

Isn’t that lovely? Have you listened to Taylor Swift’s album yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Those who don’t know, ‘Folklore’ is available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Taylor Swift has also announced that she will be selling a special edition with eight different covers.

