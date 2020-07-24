Taylor Swift's Album Folklore Has Been Reviewed By Twitterati & You Can't Miss The Reactions
Taylor Swift’s Album Folklore Has Been Reviewed By Twitterati & You Can’t Miss The Reactions (Photo Credit – Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Taylor Swift brought a storm in the online world when she announced her latest album Folklore recently. Giving fans more than they expected, she announced that she has roped in two regional musicians Justin “Bon Iver” Vernon and St. Paul jazz drummer JT Bates for the same.

Making the big announcement on Instagram she wrote a long note for her fans which read as saying, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen. I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into (it). I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Taylor Swift also revealed that the album will have 16 songs in total, but the physical deluxe edition will have a bonus track.

Now as the full album of Taylor Swift has released, Twitteratis are going mad worldwide and are calling it an album which is for the soul. Scrolling through the reactions, it feels wonderful because people have some really lovely comments for the album. Have a look below:

Isn’t that lovely? Have you listened to Taylor Swift’s album yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Those who don’t know, ‘Folklore’ is available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Taylor Swift has also announced that she will be selling a special edition with eight different covers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out