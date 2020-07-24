Here is a shocking piece of news for Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi’s fans. Earlier this month, their home was burglarized. While the exact list of items stolen is not available, reports say they are described as ‘high-value jewellery and watches.’ Read on to know the full story.

On Thursday, the Santa County Sheriff’s office confirmed the news in a press release, stating that the burglary had taken place at the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’s home in Montecito on the 4th of July.

According to Fox News, The Press release states, “The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status. The accurate description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewellery and watches.”

As per the authorities, the “sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians” are conducting an “extensive and ongoing” investigation. In addition, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine” if the incident is “related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries.”

According to a report by TMZ, Ellen DeGeneres, 62, purchased the house for $27 million in early 2019. She had been hosting her show from there amid coronavirus outbreaks.

