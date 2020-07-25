‘The Kissing Booth 2’ finally released, and fans are going gaga over the much-awaited sequel. The second movie follows the story of Noah, played by Jacob Elordi and Elle, played by Joey King, as they embark on a journey as a couple. But there’s a twist; they are in a long-distance relationship!

With the exciting ending, fans are already waiting for the next part, but will we get The Kissing Booth 3?

Although Netflix has not announced anything about the third part, we cannot rule out the chances of a threequel. The first movie was released in May 2018. The second part was announced almost a year later, in February 2019. So we still have a few months before a third part is announced.

Speaking to the Today Show, actress Joey King, who plays Elle, says she and her colleagues would love to be a part of the threequel, “Well, me and the cast have been talking and we want that so bad and we’re kind of relying on the fans to help us out. They loved the first one so much and they’re the reason that we got a sequel. So if they love this one and they make it known to the world and to Netflix, our fingers are crossed that Netflix will give us the third movie because that’s what we want really badly.”

Well, what can we say? We want The Kissing Booth 3 really badly too!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!