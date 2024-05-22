For people who haven’t watched the show, you might want to brace yourself for a few spoilers.

Over the years, many TV shows have come and gone with great success in their first seasons but fell short in later runs. Since Wednesday season 2 will decide the Netflix series’ overall potential and endurance, there is, in a sense, even more pressure on it.

Considering how massive the success was for Season 1, it is vital for the show’s producer to not get too cocky and focus on increasing the longevity of the entire series. We believes that there are certain mistakes Wednesday Season 2 must fix to enjoy a grand success for the show.

The Love Triangle needs to be removed

Wednesday’s romance element was completely unnecessary. In the first season of Wednesday, we saw the lead character finding herself in a complicated love triangle with Xavier and Tyler. However, the entire confusing romantic journey felt irrelevant to the story’s main plot. In fact, her friendship with Enid and Eugene felt far more intriguing.

Surely enough, it looks like Season 2 of Wednesday won’t be moving forward with this plotline. According to actor Jenna Ortega, the upcoming episodes won’t focus on finding Wednesday romance. Combined with actor Percy Hynes White’s (Xavier) absence from the new season, it seems the writers have something new in their minds.

Horror elements in the show must be turned up

Although The Addams Family has always been eerie, Wednesday’s first season elevated this to a new level. The series was not just about a creepy family that enjoys death and suffering; it also revolved around horrifying murders and added suspense about who would die next. The majority of Wednesday season 1’s scenes were lighter-hearted, with intense, high-suspense moments interspersed. While maintaining a certain level of realism, Wednesday season 2 can really benefit by adding more horror elements

Producers of the show need to upgrade the CGI team

The show’s first season had quite a moody, even eerie romantic aesthetic to it. With the numerous creatures of Nevermore Academy appearing realistic, the fans could only be more thrilled to watch the magic happen.

However, that level of CGI wasn’t enough since the season saw a couple of moments with weak CGI effects. Tyler and Enid in their monstrous forms were two excellent instances of this. Wednesday’s CGI werewolf and Hyde appeared a touch strange; the lighting and texturing just didn’t quite make the monsters look authentic. In Wednesday, the CGI versions of the werewolf and Hyde didn’t seem quite right due to issues with textures and lighting. In fact, Enid and Tyler in their monstrous forms also serve as a great example of bad CGI.

Now that all the eyes are on the upcoming season, producers of the show should look into upgrading the CGI team for a more successful run.

Wednesday Season 2 needs to stray away from filler moments

Although the first season consisted of just eight episodes, there were a few instances where the plot deviated from the intended course, such as Wednesday’s session with a counselor. These were boring scenes that had no business being there. The fifth episode, “You Reap What You Woe,” which concentrated on Gomez’s time at Nevermore Academy, was likewise not as interesting as the previous ones. Wednesday’s second season promises to be an excellent collection of episodes if it can keep its attention on the action without stalling. Moreover, without any filler, Wednesday season 2 ought to feel more finished.

The new season should be less nostalgic

It was a little unsettling to think of an Addams Family TV show that didn’t focus on the complete family before Wednesday season 1 premiered. However, the writers were able to show a perfect balance by referring to Morticia and Gomez in every episode while simultaneously making Wednesday the main star. They even managed to keep the original characters and Addams Family theme song. While all of this didn’t seem to harm new stories, Season 2 of Wednesday needs to make sure that new characters remain the focus points of the show.

Wednesday’s character needs to different character arc

In Wednesday‘s first season, the protagonist made significant progress. She didn’t want to have any relationships at all when she first moved to Nevermore, but she soon made some wonderful friends who helped her pull through. This isn’t to suggest that Wednesday isn’t still antisocial and unaware of many friendship-related ideas. Still, she has clearly advanced in her character development.

Wednesday’s second season can’t begin with a character who has fully gone back to her previous habits. Wednesday will require fresh lessons and growth in the upcoming seasons because a show that continuously teaches her how to be a good friend won’t last for long.

The new season should not repeat the older one’s ending twist

The first season of Wednesday’s villain twist was expertly executed. It was an exciting addition to the plot, even if there were certainly people who guessed that Miss Thornhill, portrayed by former Addams Family member Christina Ricci, was the villain. The issue with this, though, is that Wednesday’s second season will struggle to produce something equally thrilling.

In Wednesday’s new season, Christopher Lloyd, a former member of the Addams Family, has a role that promises to provide ample opportunity for villainy. In a series, repeating a twist can be effective, and following a formula isn’t always a bad thing. Still, something would have to be present to keep a twist like that enthralling.

