The Boys season 4 is just a few weeks from premiering on Amazon Prime Video. It is a very unique series with some twisted superhumans who are not very different from our regular superheroes. Last season, Black Noir died, but as we have already seen in the upcoming season’s trailer, The Seven has found their new Black Noir. Now showrunner Eric Kripke has opened up about the new supes this season – Lady Sage and Firecracker. He added that there’s a surprise third addition. Actor Nathan Mitchell Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Nathan played Black Noir last season, but this time, he will appear in a different role. Showrunner Kripke has given some insight into the new characters while keeping something away from the fans to keep them intrigued. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Fans anticipate quite a lot in the upcoming season. From Starlight’s leadership to the vacuum left behind in The Seven by Maeve’s sacrifice and then the addition of new Supes, a lot will take place in The Boys Season 4.

Sister Sage –

It is played by Susan Heyward in The Boys Season 4. Sister Sage is a character created purely for the series, and as per Kripke, the new Supes are some of the craziest that have been created. Eric said, “A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area so no one f—ing listens to her. It’s both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society’s ills, but she just can’t get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope.”

Firecracker –

Valorie Curry plays it, and like Sister Sage, Firecracker is entirely new. The character evokes a sense of American patriotism with her red, white, and blue costume and fondness for firearms. Kripke draws inspiration from far-right political figures and extreme right-wing media for this character, hinting at a backstory with surprising connections to existing characters.

Speaking of Firecracker, The Boys Season 4 showrunner added, “Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world. It was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing ‘I shot my puppies’ type of characters.”

Black Noir Reboot –

As mentioned above, actor Nathan Mitchell will return in a new role. He previously played Black Noir. Showrunner Eric Kripke did not divulge much about his new role. Kripke said, “Beyond that, it would be spoiling some of the fun stuff to reveal who it is and what that person’s like.” He continued, “I will say, in a world that is about a certain amount of show business satire, it’s funny to go to an anonymous superhero and say, ‘We need you to take on this performance, and you’ll be completely anonymous, but you’ll play this other role.’ That’s a funny challenge for an actor.”

The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will return for its upcoming season on June 13, only on Prime Video.

