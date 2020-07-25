Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of those pairs who define couple goals. They never fail to amaze us with their sweet gestures for each other. The famous couple is head over heels in love, and we can’t seem to ignore that in a new picture which Justin uploaded on his Instagram account.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey have been married for almost two years. They tied the knot in 2018. Lately, they have been enjoying the quarantine at Bieber’s mansion in Ontario.

The recent picture showcases Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin standing in front of a beautiful landscape of land, mountains, and water. Justin is holding his wife by the waist and kissing her cheek. Hailey has her arms around her singer husband, dressed in an all-white outfit.

See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s adorable picture below:

Sparks of their romance made news at the beginning of 2016, but the relationship ended in February 2016. The couple got together again many months later, in May 2018. The love was there to stay this time as Justin proposed marriage to Hailey on 7th July 2018.

Just two days after the engagement, Justin shared a picture with his model fiancée. The cute caption read, “Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY . . . My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married twice. Their legal marriage took place in New York on 13th September 2018. The fairy-tale wedding happened in South Carolina on 30th September 2019.

We cannot wait to see more pictures of the cute couple!

