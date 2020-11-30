Yesterday, fans got to enjoy the last episode of popular dark comedy thriller, Fargo Season 4. The finale has caused fans to expect 5th season. It is one of the most loved shows and hence, many are hoping there’s more to the show. Now creator Noah Hawley has talked about it.

Advertisement

Noah has not reacted to season 5’s possibility at the latest. It was in September 2020 during a press call he teased everyone. However, at that time most of them were enjoying the brilliant season 4.

Advertisement

The creator of Fargo Season 4 had said that he is not entirely scrapping the idea of having the fifth season. As reported by Newsweek, Noah had said, “I’m certainly not ruling it out.”

Earlier, about coming up with a new season, Noah Hawley had said, “I have a novel, I’m trying to finish, it’s not my goal to race back into production.”

That’s the thing about Fargo series. If one remembers, after season 2, it took 16 months for the makers to release season 3. This year, Fargo season 4 came after a 36-month long gap between the third season. So if there is a fifth season, fans would have to wait for more than usual.

Talking about the reaction to the series, the fourth season had managed to garner 1.1 million viewers. Along with Noah Hawley, 5 writers helped him to write the show. They are – Bob DeLaurentis, Monica Beletsky, Steve Blackman, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi.

The series had an ensemble cast of Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Salvatore Esposito and Jack Huston.

Did you like Fargo Season 4? Do you wish to have a fifth season of the show? Do let us know your views in the comments section below.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984: Joe Russo Reacts To Release Of Gal Gadot’s Film, Says “It’s Incredibly Brave & Bold”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube