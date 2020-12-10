Who doesn’t like Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay in the cult series Friends? She is by far one of the most beautifully written characters in the history of telly shows. She has a mysterious aura around her veiled by her quirky sense of humour that differentiates her from the other characters. Be it sharply written dialogues or quirky personality traits, Kudrow has done a fantastic job in making Phoebe an iconic character. In today’s article, we are going to tell you about the top 5 Phoebe Buffay moments that have left us awestruck.

When Phoebe Acts As A Mediator In Solving The Duck & The Chicken Conflict:

In the scene, Phoebe is seen carefully listening to the duck’s quacks as if she is solving a conflict between the duck and the chicken. When the chicken clucks in between, she immediately stops it by saying that he would get his turn to speak, leaving all of us in splits. The beauty of Phoebe’s character is that she keeps her superhuman talents a secret as when Ross enters the room and asked her how she was doing. She simply says nothing was going on and sharply warns the chicken that it wasn’t over as if she would solve the conflict later in the absence of humans. Have a look at the small sequence here.

The iconic “I wish I Could, But I Don’t Want To” moment:

Phoebe is known for her blunt one-liners. How can we forget her, “I wish I Could, But I Don’t Want To,” from the very first episode of season 1. It happens when Ross needed help in putting together his furniture. When Joey asks Phoebe if she could help, she stuns everyone with this cold yet hilarious one line, this is when I realized that she will be going to be my favourite character.

When Phoebe Thinks That Her Mother’s Spirit Is In A Cat:

While shooing away a cat who was going inside her guitar case, Phoebe realizes that it was her mother’s spirit trapped inside. She immediately falls in love with the creature and tries to convince her friends via a bizarre theory that it was her mother. Later, it turned out that the cat belonged to a little girl who was looking for it.

When Phoebe Makes Rachel Cry For Her First World Problems:

Phoebe, without being pregnant goes through around a million of mood swings in a day. Imagine how unpredictable she could go with three babies in her womb? Remember the scene when Rachel discussed her dilemmas of not going to Ross’ wedding due to their history? Phoebe said it reminded her of the times when she was living on the streets and a guy offered to buy her food in exchange of a s*xual favour. On being asked that how the two things are interrelated, Phoebe bluntly says that they were not as what she went through was a real problem and what Rachel was doing was purely a high school crap. This makes Rachel’s eyes teary and Phoebe had a perfect reply to that. Watch the clip.

Phoebe’s Eyes:

This scene is already everyone’s favourite where Phoebe accidentally sees Chandler and Monica making out across the window and she goes into a fit. She shouts “My Eyes,” as if the sight had destroyed her power to see and think. It’s when Rachel explains her the whole situation she quickly supports her in distracting Ross to watch it. Here is the clip from Friends for you.

Well, choosing 5 best Phoebe moments from Friends is actually very difficult. I just realised, I missed so many hysterical scenes like Phoebe trying to seduce Chandler or teaching Joey how to speak French. So it would not be appropriate to say that these were the top 5 scenes to define Phoebe’s crazy personality, but these were surely one of the bests? What say? Tell us your views in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

