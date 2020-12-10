Nikki Bella and Artem Chig Vintsev were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. The couple named their son Matteo and all is well in their life right now.

However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their own share of problems. From being scared about Matteo’s heart health to taking counselling for being good parents, Nikki & Artem have gone through a lot.

Recently while speaking at the new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella also recalled how the pregnancy was a tough phase for her. She revealed that she used to get sick and her doctor feared that she would miscarry the child.

While talking to her sister Brie Bella during the podcast, Nikki Bella said, “When I was at the doctor, they were really scared,” She also added, “Because I got it so bad they were afraid I was gonna miscarry.”

Nikki also revealed that she refused to take antivirals earlier because it would’ve been bad for the child. But at some point, she had no choice. “I finally got so bad,” she said and added, “(the doctors) were like, ‘You have to be on Tamiflu.’ I remember I was just like, I can’t believe I’m taking this. Like, this sucks for my baby.”

Nikki Bella also revealed that after taking Tamiflu, she was “bedridden for 10 or 11 days. That was miserable.”

Meanwhile, Nikki recently congratulated her former beau John Cena for his October wedding. Bella said on the All Things Vanderpump podcast: “I haven’t (congratulated him)… but yeah, I didn’t. Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?” Her twin sister Brie, who married WWE star Daniel Bryan in 2014, said she preferred not to reach out to a former lover who had tied the knot, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “We were done for so long that I didn’t congratulate him, but he didn’t congratulate me,” said Brie.

When host Lisa Vanderpump told Nikki Bella that she should “get out of this really elegantly” by sending Cena a sweet message on his wedding.

Nikki said: “John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you.”

Nikki and John dated in 2012 before getting engaged in 2017. The two split the following year.

