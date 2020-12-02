John Cena recently got married to Shay Shariatzadeh and is in a very happy space right now. Well, his wedding did manage to make headlines but what is grabbing all the attention now is his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella’s congratulatory message, almost 2 months after the wedding took place.

John tied the knot with Shay on October 12, and nearly two months later, Nikki was ready to send her happy regards. We know that you all want to know everything about this wish. Well, then continue reading further.

While appearing on the December 1 episode of the All Things Vanderpump podcast, Nikki Bella spoke about it. Lisa Vanderpump, the host of the podcast, actually brought up the subject as she read a question from a fan who wanted to know if Nikki had congratulated John Cena on his secret ceremony.

“I haven’t…but yeah, I didn’t,” Nikki Bella admitted on the podcast. She wasn’t quite sure how to even toast her ex on his hush-hush wedding. “Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?” Nikki asked, genuinely at a lost on what to do. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, also joined the conversation, saying that neither she nor her ex congratulated one another when they moved on to new significant others.

Of course, Lisa had the best advice. The Bravo queen instructed Nikki to “get out of this really elegantly” with a sincere message. So, Nikki came up with this: “John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you.” Perfect!

During the podcast, Nikki Bella reiterated the reason her six-year relationship fell apart in July of 2018: she really wanted kids, while John wasn’t as excited about the prospect at the time. “I really wanted to be a mom, and he didn’t want to be a father. But then, in the end, he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road, he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father,” Nikki explained.

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April of 2018, and then the relationship as well in the summer of 2018.

So what do you think about Nikki Bella’s wish for John Cena?

