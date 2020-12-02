Selena Gomez has been inspirational with everything this year. Be it her weightloss transformation post-battle with Lupus or her contribution towards mental health – these are all ‘proud moments’ for Selenators. But one thing we desperately want an update on is her love life. Looks like Jimmy Butler indeed is the lucky boy.

For the unversed, last month witnessed a storm on Twitter. It happened after a user claimed that he had seen Selena and the NBA player out on a date. Even without any evidence, Selenators went berserk. “Jimmy butler and Selena Gomez weird couple man Sources: Dude just trust me. I saw it with my own eyes its me im the source,” tweeted the user.

This time, a source close to E! News confirms that Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler have been seeing each other but they’re not exactly dating. The singer has in fact hung out with the NBA player ‘a few times.’

Selena Gomez has been “keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he’s a great guy,” revealed the source.

The source adds, “They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time,” adds the source. “It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.”

All in all, close friends of the Boyfriend singer have desperately wanted her to start dating. However, Selena has been enjoying her single life but is open to dating.

Given the fact that Selena Gomez has lupus, the pop singer has been extra cautious about dating amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, she preferred staying by herself and prioritizing her health.

