Schitt’s Creek is one show that emerged as a winner amid the pandemic and swept all major awards in the entertainment category. Six year ago, a father-son duo Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy started a show and never thought that it would become a huge success and would win Entertainers Of The Year 2020 by Entertainment Weekly.

The show has gained massive popularity in recent years and the last season aired in October and we were all in tears that our show ended in such a beautiful way.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, how did Schitt’s Creek happen to them, Eugene Levy aka Johnny Rose said, “My son came to me with an idea for a television show and said, “Do you want to work on it with me?” I said, “Yes.” It wouldn’t matter what the idea was.” Adding to this Daniel Levy aka David Rose added, “I would go over to my parents’ house every Sunday, and we’d sit down for a few hours and start to hash out what this idea was. And slowly but surely, things started to unfold.”

Well, we are so glad that this show happened.

Talking about the possibility of working together, Eugene said, “That may happen down the line. I mean, certainly, if there’s any future Schitt’s Creek spin-offs or movies or specials or whatever, which is a possibility. But I think that this lad here is now spreading his wings and flexing. He’s got a thousand ideas that he’s ready to do.”

Adding to his father’s notion, Daniel said, “I don’t think you ever want to set yourself up to be compared to what you’ve done. I hope that we can continue to find a story to tell maybe in the future with Schitt’s Creek. And then if there’s other ideas that come up, I just think you need to let dust settle before you even begin to touch the chemistry that people have come to know and love so well with the show.”

We definitely can’t wait for that idea to pop-in Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy’s heads. Isn’t it?

