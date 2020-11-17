Everyone loves a bit of gossip, especially celebrity gossip and their dating news. Selena Gomez and her love life have always been under a harsh spotlight. From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd, the singer’s dating life has always interested many.

Well, it looks like now there is a new man in Selena’s life. His name is Jimmy Butler. And, this update has got all her fans too crazy. Selenators want to get all the deets about this as soon as possible. But, before you guys jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that there is no confirmation that the rumour is true.

According to reports in HITC, Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Jimmy Butler. But, there are no pictures, nothing to prove this. These rumours began on Twitter when a user tweeted, “Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man Sources: Dude just trust me.” Check out the tweet below.

Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man

Sources: Dude just trust me — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 14, 2020 I saw it with my own eyes its me im the source https://t.co/ZIZXUYVrzO — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 15, 2020

According to his bio, Chris, the user who tweeted about Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler. is an “NFL and NBA insider” but there is no indication to prove his legitimacy. Chris’ evidence-lacking tweet seemed very unconvincing, so fans launched into finding more trustworthy sources:

ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

They have apparently found another witness, but we’re still unconvinced. Until we see photos or suspicious social media interaction, we’re not falling for it, and neither are some fans:

Did you see the excitement amongst fans? Well, this proves how much fans are eager to know about Selena and her love life.

For those who want to know about Selena Gomez’s rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler, he is a 31-year-old NBA player for Miami heat. He belongs to Houston, Texas. His professional career began 2011 with Chicago Bulls until 2017, where he was traded to Minnesota Timberwolves for one year. After that, he left for the Philadelphia 76ers before landing at Miami Heat.

What do you think about Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler’s rumoured romance?

