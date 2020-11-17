Johnny Depp’s recent defeat in the Libel lawsuit against a tabloid has happened to be a challenging rollercoaster ride for the actor. While major studios have been keeping a safe distance from the actor and have even asked him to walk out, it seems like he is finding support in the streaming giant Netflix. Reportedly the OTT giant is planning to rope in Depp regardless of the controversy and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

For the unversed, Johnny has been in the news for his ‘abusive’ marriage to Amber Heard since 2016. In 2019, Depp went on to file a Libel suit against a tabloid that called him a wife-beater. This was after Heard in an interview called herself a victim of physical abuse. The Libel suit went on to have multiple trials, all of which churned out some big revelations. At the end of it, Depp lost the case.

This, in turn, affected Johnny Depp’s career, who had tow walk out of his celebrated franchise Fantastic Beast. Warner Bros requested him to exit the 3rd part and disassociate himself from his beloved character. There were reports that the brunt of the fire has reached on his other projects too. We saw how reports suggested that even his casting as the iconic clown Joker in a Batman movie was also put on hold.

After a series of bad news, seems like the good gods have finally found Johnny Depp’s address. As per a report by We Got This Covered, Netflix has decided to get Johnny Depp on board for some projects. It is being said that the streaming giant is well aware of the controversies that surround the actor but still want to collaborate with him.

There are no details about the project out as of yet, but the speculations that Johnny Depp is collaborating with Netflix are strong. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below? Also, for more updates about this and the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi!

