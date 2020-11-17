Victoria Beckham is a fashion queen and there’s no second thought to that. The beauty time and again sizzles in her couture and leaves us jaw-dropped. Apart from that, son Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend Nicola Peltz is now her new favourite model, who flaunts her designs time and again. Albeit, the latest piece that has grabbed our eyeballs is a black maxi dress. Scroll below for all the details.

The Spice Girls singer took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the beautiful black piece. In one of the videos, the beauty could be seen flaunting her black piece as she poses in front of a mirror. The dress includes a deep plunging neckline, with full-length ruffled sleeves.

The attire which runs below the knees, (at least for a height like VB) looked super chic with a pair of high boots. Victoria Beckham left her tresses loose and carried minimal makeup.

Victoria Beckham captioned her video, “Taking advantage of an empty 36 Dover Street and getting dressed up for work today. Can’t wait to be wearing this on a festive night out (hopefully) very soon!!”

The beauty shared another picture which gives a close-up glimpse of her entire look. We love the revealing detail across the neck. David Beckham’s wife flaunted a huge rock along with the dress as she kept her jewellery minimal. Filled-in brows, mascara and a nude lip gloss completed her makeup.

We would die to wear this black Victoria Beckham piece on a festive night as much as she does. But the fact that its cost is a whopping £1499 (1.47 lakhs) has left us with no choice. Clearly, way out of our league!

Meanwhile, Victoria and David Beckham are currently all excited for son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz. The couple announced their engagement back in July. Pandemic turned out to be a boon for the couple who’ve dated for less than a year.

Rumours have it that their wedding has been pushed to 2021 owing to the restrictions amid the pandemic.

