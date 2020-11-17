Last year, Joaquin Phoenix impressed us with his act in Todd Phillips’ Joker. The film went on to win a lot of awards. Among the long list, Joaquin also took home the Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his performance as Arthur Fleck and DC supervillain.

Advertisement

A lot of people have been asking for the sequel of the film. Despite some of them tagging it as dark and gory, the film is celebrated a lot. Earlier, the Her actor clearly refused to do a sequel. However, for the past few months, reports are going viral that the actor is ready to do Joker 2.

Advertisement

The latest report is of the demand Joaquin Phoenix has put forward to be a part of Joker 2. As reported By Patreon, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that the Oscar winner is asking for a lot of money to reprise Arthur Fleck.

Daniel told the portal, “Phoenix wants a lot of money to come back to Joker 2, and it looks like he’ll get it.” Earlier, there were reports that to be a part of the second and third part, Joaquin Phoenix is offered $50 million.

Well, it looks like the makers really want Joaquin to be a part of the films. There are reports of DC and Warner Bros planning a Jokerverse. There have been speculations of Jim Carrey playing one of the Jokers in the Jokerverse. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Last month, Joker completed a year of its release. Director Todd Phillips took to his Instagram page to celebrate it. He shared several BTS pics and video. In a post, he wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year (today) since we released the film. And what a year it’s been. Some random BTS to mark the day… and again, a big THANK YOU to all of you who have loved and supported this film (and Arthur) since we first released the original camera tests (Sept. ‘18). You all helped turn this film into what it ultimately became, and for that, I will always be grateful. Hope everyone is staying safe and hanging in. xTP”.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: After Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, This Superhero Joins Chris Hemsworth Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube