Milind Soman has been at the end of massive criticism over the past few days. The renowned model bounced back to the headlines today when he reacted on the people who have had problems with the ban on firecrackers this Diwali. While his message was about the betterment sarcastically, Twitterati did not welcome it as it was supposed to be. Below are all the details you want to know about the same.

For the unversed, due to the Novel Coronavirus still going strong and the pollution also haunting the globe, many Indian states banned the use of firecrackers this Diwali. But as it was expected, many citizens had a problem with the decision and there was a fair number of population that did burst crackers.

Reacting to the same Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle and spoke about the people who weren’t happy with the ban. He said he wonders if these people were pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine,” wrote Milind.

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 16, 2020

“V r not pro or anti anything, v just don’t want anything to b imposed.U know v got out of 200yrs of gulami, now v don’t want any thing imposed kitna bhi imp kyun na ho. Samjaho wanha tak theek he, thopo nahi..I dont think govt wld impose taking vacine.”

One even reminded Milind Soman of how nudity is also banned referring to his latest naked picture. “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on nudity, wonder if they are pro the law or against the law.”

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Milind Soman also shared a pic from one of his treks to a temple. The actor wrote how he got to know there were no dustbins in the vicinity because of people loitering around. “Small plogging trek to a hilltop Shiva temple today with @5Earthy and Aai. Picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail but at the temple the caretaker said there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins,” Milind wrote.

Small plogging trek to a hilltop Shiva temple today with @5Earthy and Aai.

Picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail but at the temple the caretaker said there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins😳 pic.twitter.com/lBzeUMijYZ — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 16, 2020

What do you have to say about Milind Soman’s take on crackers ban? Let us know in the comments section below.

