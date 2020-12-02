The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry recently opened up about how fatherhood had made him focus on conserving the environment for future generations. This statement comes just days after, Meghan Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage early this year.

The Duke of Sussex recently helped launch WaterBear Network, a new streaming platform that focuses on conservation by being part of conversations about important topics. While conversing about saving nature, he also shed light on what is making him take these steps.

In the video shared on Instagram, Prince Harry opened up about how becoming a father to Archie Harrison has encouraged him to work against climate change and environmental issues. The Duke of Sussex said, “The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”

Prince Harry continued, “We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for.” He added, “I’ve always believed that hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”

Check out the video here –

Recently, Meghan Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage. The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about the taboo attached to it. She said, “Losing a child means carrying almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from a miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

During the conversation for WaterBear Network, Prince Harry also spoke about needing to take action to save the natural world. The Duke said, “For me, it’s about putting the do’s behind the say’s, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalizing on a community of doers.

He added, “There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action.”

