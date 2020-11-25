The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp, Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, Judah Lewis, Tyrese Gibson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Director: Chris Columbus

What’s Good: Christmas comes early this time because of Kurt Russell

What’s Bad: There’s no real Santa adventure for us like the characters in the movie

Loo Break: It won’t be right to take a loo break when we are off to such an exciting adventure

Watch or Not?: Christmas must endure!

It has been two years since Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce’s (Judah Lewis) fun adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russel). At present, Kate is bummed because her mom (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) has a boyfriend Bob (Tyrese Gibson) who has a son named Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Bob takes them all to Mexico to celebrate Christmas. While Teddy seems to be having fun, Kate is unhappy because nothing is same anymore. She decides to go away from everything. Then comes Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) who has bad intentions. Christmas is in trouble again. How will Santa, Mrs Klaus (Goldie Hawn) Kate and Jake save the festival this time? Well that’s what the film is all about.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Watching The Christmas Chronicles movies feels like the world of Home Alone and Harry Potter have come together. Chris Columbus knows how to write exciting, surprising, twisted and entertaining Christmas sagas. With magic in the Kurt Russell starrer, he makes us fall more in love with the stories. This time again, he presents a story that bring a smile to one’s face. The screenplay by Matt Lieberman was riveting because every time you think that’s what is it, something new happens. There’s a time travel concept in this magical adventure and trust me, there is already a lot happening by then.

When a film has a lot of elements covered, it tends to get messy. But Matt was in full control of his writing and knew where and when to stop. The film started off on a curious note and ended on an emotional note. And amid this, you laugh, you get sad and excited and also have ‘aww, so cute’ moments.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Kurt Russell might not have a belly like Santa, but one can rightly say that he’s meant to play Santa. His character has to be jolly all the time, even in tensed situation. Kurt manages to emote the stress with his performance even with a smile on the face.

Goldie Hawn as Mrs Klaus is endearing to watch. In the first part, she appeared only for a few minutes. It was good to see her having a greater role in the sequel. Her chemistry with Santa and the kids melts your heart.

Jack and Belsnickel (played by Jahzir Bruno and Julian Dennison) are a new addition to part 2. Both of them gave a phenomenal performance. Actress Darby Camp is all grown up and she was lovely as Kate. We wished Judah Lewis had more scenes as Teddy. But the story was not about his belief this time. So we understand.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

I don’t think Chris Columbus will ever disappoint one with his Christmas movies and also the world of magic. He knows how to work with lights, emotions, festive spirits and fun and blend them together perfectly. With a sequel, he pulled off a Home Alone again with lots of magic and greater technology and CGI. One always wonders how does Santa’s village looks like and I hope it’s as gorgeous as we saw in the movie. I felt like Harry, Ron & Hermione entering Hogwarts for the first time and being bewitched when I saw the elves and their aesthetically beautiful and colourful world in this movie.

If you enjoyed Kurt Russell aka Santa’s concert in the prison in the first part, brace yourself for a foot-tapping dance number in this one. The music of the film is cheerful and you will find yourself humming to ‘O Christmas’ as the movie ends.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Chris Columbus has given us the best of both worlds – Home Alone & a hint of Harry Potter’s magical touch in the sequel. It’s still a month for Christmas but this is a treat we all must cherish till then.

Four Stars!

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer

The Christmas Chronicles 2 releases on 25th November, 2020.

