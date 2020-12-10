Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in July released her eighth studio album Folklore eleven months after its predecessor, Lover (2019). It was a surprise album that was released through Republic Records earlier this year. Now it seems the singer will drop a yet another surprise album for her fans.

The Grammy-award winning singer, who turns 31 on Sunday, announced that she is releasing her ninth studio album, ‘Evermore’ at midnight tonight (December 10). The album will feature collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.

Taylor Swift took to Twitter and Instagram to announce her new album. She wrote, “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past, I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Taylor Swift further wrote, “I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

Swift then also shared a track list on social media, and wrote, “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

Moreover, Taylor Swift also announced that she will be organising the YouTube premiere for the ‘Willow’ video at midnight eastern time tonight. She will also answer fan questions during the premiere.

