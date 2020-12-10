Ellen DeGeneres and producers of her eponymous talk show received a massive backlash earlier this year. The Show’s employees accused them of toxic work environment that included sexual harassment. Following the accusations, an internal investigation was conducted and three senior staff were also removed.

Ellen also apologized and vowed to make it a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect” during the premiere episode of the season 18. However, reportedly, her apology did little to improve the ratings of the show.

Now the latest report from BuzzFeed News claims that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is losing advertisers and struggling to book A-list celebrities. A current employee from the show has revealed to the publication that its digital content has fewer advertisers and sponsors as compared to previous seasons of the show.

The report further states that staffs of the show are unable to produce new content which has resulted in less advertising money. This also resulted in the slowing down of their projects. They are now recycling old video clips from previous seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

It’s worth pointing out that The Ellen Show Instagram account featured nearly 12 sponsored posts from eight different brands in November 2019. Whereas in November 2020, the show’s Instagram handle featured just six sponsored posts from two different brands.

Similarly, the month of December is usually considered to be the busiest month for the show, as they organize “12 Days of Giveaways” segments which run on 12 episodes. The makers of the show promote brands whose products are gifted to audience members. This year too, the makers of the show gave away gifts especially for frontline workers, first responders, medical workers, and families impacted by COVID-19.

The employee had reportedly said to the publication that even though the makers of the show recently instituted a small in-studio audience again, this year’s gifts aren’t on par with what it usually delivers. The source also pointed out that the shift that took place over earlier this year don’t attribute to just the pandemic.

