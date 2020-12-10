Pedro Pascal’s Wonder Woman 1984 villain was compared to US’ ex-president Donald Trump. A few members from the team did talk about the same, but let’s listen from the horse’s mouth itself. Led by Gal Gadot, the film is all set to release this month.

Surprisingly, when Pedro started to shoot for the film and got to know about his character, he observed that Maxwell Lord is very much like Gordon Gekko from Wall Street.

In his conversation with Sirius XM, Pedro Pascal said, “I’ll be totally honest with you. When I first started talking to [director Patty Jenkins] about it, I was like, ‘You know, we’re doing Gordon Gekko, right? You know, like, this is Gordon Gekko,’” referring to Michael Douglas’ legendary character from 1987’s Wall Street.

He also added, “Essentially for everyone, for every character, for Diana in 1984 and how much lonelier she is, and everything that [Gal Gadot] has just described, and the evolution of what becomes Cheetah. And where Max Lord’s intentions are born from, it’s all so much more vulnerable than you would expect. It was really what was on the page and then just sort of like where Patty would guide me and insist I go.”

Before this, costume designer Lindy Hemming also had opened up to Collider about the parallels with ex-POTUS. She had said, “Donald Trump, of course. Well, that’s helpful to look at, isn’t it? There is something about the period of Donald Trump and being a businessman, of being rather sleazy a little bit, and a bit goofy and a lot of talk. So that’s why he’s there. There’s more but I ought to just…”

While director Patty Jenkins had said something similar about Pedro Pascal’s villain in Wonder Woman 1984. While her conversation with io9, she said, “He’s one of them. I mean, honestly, the funny thing is like, [Trump] is [an influence], but I’m not trying to make [a point]. We have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan. I don’t want to get political, it’s not about [getting] political. Actually, a huge influence of this movie was also [convicted fraudster Bernie] Madoff. What I was looking at was…the young Madoff story fascinates me, because I’m like, ‘How do you end up being Bernie Madoff?’ And when you really start tracking that story, it’s like, it all started out in a way that made sense, and he was paying it off, and then doing this, and then paying it off again. And then, it’s just like you become an evil dude when you don’t even realise that it’s happening.”

What do you think of Donald Trump’s influence in Pedro Pascal’s villain? How much excited are you for Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

