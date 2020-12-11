The Disney Investors Day has turned out to be a gigantic event. We have almost lost track of how many announcements churned out of it, and we aren’t complaining. It turns out one of the surprises in store also has the charming Chris Evans, and let’s be real, Chris as a surprise, do you even want anything more? Well, Captain America is all set to be the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s animated movie titled Lightyear. Our hero is going to infinity and beyond, below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

For the unversed, Buzz Lightyear ‘the toy’ was seen in The Toy Story. But the film Lightyear is not based on the toy, but the human on whom the toy is based on. The announcement that Evans has been roped in to voice the part was made by Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter at the Investors Day. Soon the announcement escalated to their Twitter handles.

Announcing the film on their official Twitter handle, Pixar revealed that the film releases on June 17, 2022. It also confirmed Chris Evans’ association. The tweet read, “Blasting into theatres June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear.”

Taking the opportunity, even Chris Evans made a tweet about his entry to Lightyear. The actor expressed that he is at loss of words to define the film. He also made the storyline clear. Evans wrote, “I don’t even have the words. And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

It is not long ago that Chris Evans took off the Captain America armour for one last time. Now getting on board with Pixar seems to be a new beginning. Pete Docter even joked about the same while announcing the film saying that they lured Evans to make a shift from Marvel to Pixar.

