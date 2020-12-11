Finally, the wait is over as Marvel has dropped the first look of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The show will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barns aka The Winter Soldier. The show is the second Disney+ show to be set in the MCU, after WandaVision. To our excitement, The six-episode show will also star Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, while Captain America: Civil War actor Daniel Brühl will reprise his villainous role as Baron Zemo. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker.

Advertisement

The trailer has surely raised our expectations as it offers a sneak peek into the massive action and aerial combat sequences. For the unversed, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and focuses on the legacy of Captain America. Steve Rogers has retired from his role as Captain America, choosing to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. Sam Wilson has picked up the shield in place of him.

Advertisement

In the trailer, Sam Wilson is seen saying “The legacy of that shield is complicated.” The show is directed by Kari Skoglad and written by Malcolm Spellman. Have a look at the amazing trailer here.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021, and we don’t know how will we wait for three more months! How excited are you for the show? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: Cardi B Says This Act Of Offset Turns Her On But Not H*rny, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube