Song: 7 Years

Singer: Lukas Forchhammer

Band: Lukas Graham

Year: 2015

All of us have spent the years of our lives figuring out its worth and meaning. Isn’t it? It’s funny how we feel no change in life day to day but once we look back to the years gone by, it feels like a lot has changed.

Lukas Graham’s 2015 track 7 Years does the same. While the Danish pop band member and singer, Lukas Forchhammer recalls his life gone by and thinks about the coming years, it gives you goosebumps. Because no matter how different all of us are from each other and how different our lives are, somethings are always the same.

Koimoi‘s latest Musical Recommendation for you is Lukas Graham’s autobiographical number 7 years as it has everything that it takes you to shake and move you. The lyrics are soothing, impactful and relatable.

“I only see my goals, I don’t believe in failure

Cause I know the smallest voices, they can make it major

I got my boys with me, at least those in favour

And if we don’t meet before I leave, I hope I’ll see you later

Once I was twenty years old, my story got told

I was writing ’bout everything I saw before me

Once I was twenty years old”

Aren’t these words gold?

But it’s not just the words which are worth your time but also the vocals of the singer. His voice takes the vibe of the track to another level. Since it’s his own story, he has sung it with all the passion. Listen to it till the end because its impact only increases as it heads towards closure.

As he sings these lines, “Soon I’ll be sixty years old, will I think the world is cold, Or will I have a lot of children who can warm me?” the level of the track goes to another level altogether.

Music is uplifting and the music video is heartwarming.

Explaining the song Lukas said, “It’s a song about growing older. I’m also coming to a realisation that being a father is the most important thing.”

