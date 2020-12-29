BTS’ Min Yoon-gi, who is better known by his stage name Suga, underwent shoulder surgery in November this year. Now, almost two months since then, the singer has shared an update with all his fans.

During a recent live chat, the singer told his Army (BTS fans) that he is doing better but still cannot move his arms to a 90-degree angle. While this will give his fans some relief, he also shared the news that will put a smile on your face.

As reported by DNA, during an Instagram live video, BTS’ Suga opened up his health, He said, “I see your messages here and there.. you don’t have to worry. It’s just upsetting, right? I just can’t use my left arm. I can’t even hold stuff properly. Rock-paper-scissors was possible from just the day after the surgery (laughs).”

BTS’ Suga added, “I can’t raise my arm to 90 degrees yet. It feels like it’s not my arm like it’s the arm of an infant. Since it doesn’t move well it does hurt a bit. I heard it will take about six months [to recover].”

While this news has made the Army sad, he shared a tit-bit that is sure to put a smile on your face. In the same video, Suga informed his fans that he might attend BTS’ Big Hit Labels’ year-end concert. He said, “Since my recovery is going well, I’ll probably attend.”

Talking about Suga’s shoulder surgery, the BTS singer at that moment has shared a statement. It read, “Really thankful the surgery went well. Current state, I feel pain but I feel very relieved. As my occupation deals with performing on stage, I tried not to get the surgery and hold it with rehab and injections but as the condition repeatedly got worse every time I got on stage, I got worried.”

