WWE has gifted us several priceless moments over the years. Be it CM Punk’s pipebombs or Rey Mysterio’s surprise return at Royal Rumble 2020, we just can’t thank enough Vince McMahon and his company who took us on another high. Today, we’ll be compiling such great moments which overwhelmed us.

CM Punk Hometown Entrance

The Summerslam of 2011 will always be remembered for CM Punk vs. John Cena’s match. Of course, who can forget Punk making Cena go sleep with his GTS and winning the gold? Not just the match, but even his entrance of this event has a fan base. It took place in Chicago and people went crazy when “This Fire Burns” hit the arena.

Miz’s Not-So-Awesome Surprise For Randy Orton

Love him or hate him but you can’t ignore him! Yes, that’s Miz for you. Despite being portrayed as a heel for years, it’s his charisma and mic skills that have fetched a huge following for the star. Back in 2010, Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett only to get surprised by the ‘awesome’ superstar. Accompanied by Alex Riley, Miz cashed his WWE Money In The Bank contract and won the championship. RKO fans were emotional after the match. Remember the famous angry face of Orton fangirl?

Goldberg Domination Over Brock Lesnar

Just like 2011’s Summerslam, 2013’s Survivor Series is special for a reason. Who would have thought, a man returning after 12 years would shut down WWE’s destructive force of Brock Lesnar. In just 1.25 minutes, the spear machine destroyed the beast and shocked everyone. What a moment that was!

Edge Returns After 9 Long Years

After suffering a serious neck injury, Edge retired from WWE in 2011. But it was this year’s Royal Rumble which saw his surprise return. He looked in the best shape of his career. It literally gave goosebumps to all fans and were cheering like a kid. Not just people but Edge too was overwhelmed and emotional at that moment.

Roman Reigns’ Return As A Heel

It was supposed to be Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36, but the bid dog backed out due to health issues. At Summerslam 2020, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to win a Championship. And out of nowhere, Roman returned to spear Wyatt. More than his return, everyone was delighted to see him in an avatar of a heel.

