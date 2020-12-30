As the much loved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul is heading towards its end, fans can’t get enough. The 6th season of the Bob Odenkirk led show is slated for 2021 premier and all eyes are on it.

Along with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fringe is also an important character. As a drug lord and fast-food chain owner, He played a major role in the rise of Walter White & Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and it has been delightful to watch his background in the spin-off.

Now Giancarlo thinks, Breaking Bad universe can have yet another spin-off after Better Call Saul about his character Gus Fringe. The actor has also titled it as The Rise Of Gus. Talking to Esquire, he said, “I have this whole storyline in the back of my head that he came from political royalty,”

“I feel like Gus came from the world of order. And that his order came. He was a military man. Out of the military, he gained the ability to observe. You can’t lead unless you can follow… In my brain, he was high up in a military government. He could have stayed there and ran the country. It was handed to him. But he chose a different path to be his own man and to find his own power, regardless of what he was handed. This is what he chose.” he adds.

Isn’t that interesting? Are you reading, Vince Gilligan?

Meanwhile, everyone is looking forward to Better Call Saul season 6 because it’s expected to have Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman too. Earlier the actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul also shared how they want to be a part of Better Call Saul season 6.

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram, Bryan Cranston said, “We always get asked about Better Call Saul and whether Jesse or Walt are gonna show up on that show. I don’t know how many times we’ve gotta tell (co-creator Vince Gilligan) that we’re ready to do it…I just don’t think he loves us anymore,”

Aaron Paul also opened up about the same last year and told EW, “If Vince asked me to jump onto Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat. And I would know it’s for very good reasons. So we’ll see. Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don’t want to just throw you in a scene that doesn’t make sense. Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, “Well, why did that happen?”

