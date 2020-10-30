Game Of Thrones: George RR Martin Shares His look From Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Drogo’s Wedding Sequence!

Game Of Thrones is one of the most popular series on HBO. The television series is based on the book series A Song Of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. The author would have made a cameo as a guest at the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Martin, on his website, has posted a photo of the set in which he is seen with the actor Ian McNeice as Illyrio Mopatis, a magister. He is seen in a pale blue headdress with chunky gold jewellery and a yellow robe.

Advertisement

McNeice is also seen dressed in a similar manner with dark blue headpiece with silver jewellery and a blue robe. But unfortunately, he couldn’t be the part of the wedding as he left on the cutting room floor when Daenerys was recast, and Ian was unable to return for a reshoot of that episode from Game Of Thrones.

In his blog, George RR Martin wrote, “Here’s another peek at the past, and the original pilot for GAME OF THRONES. ‘We shot the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in Morocco. Ian McNeice played Illyrio Mopatis, a magister of Pentos, and I played one of the wedding guests, presumably another magister. Both of us, alas, were left on the cutting room floor when Dany was recast and the wedding was reshot. Ian McNeice was terrific as Illyrio, by the way, but a scheduling conflict made him unavailable for the reshoot.”

Here’s another peek at the past, and the original pilot for GoT. We shot the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in Morocco. Ian McNeice played Illyrio Mopatis, and I played one of the wedding guests, presumably another magister. #TBT https://t.co/2BiGflKIIO pic.twitter.com/ItkUw75uvV — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) October 29, 2020

George added, “I never did find time to do another cameo, but I suspect the show was better for it. If you really want to see me do a cameo, I did two for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in the 80s and more recently had my brilliant turns in SHARKNADO 3 and Z NATION. I made a swell zombie…”

Well, we hope that George gets his chance to make a cameo in the upcoming prequel, House of the Dragon. The series will air on HBO and tell us the story of Targaryen family’s origin. What’s your take on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Fans Spot A Tube In Her Arm During Chat With Timothée Chalamet; Netizens Fear For Her Health

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube