Matthew McConaughey Jokes About Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s 'Palpable S*xual Tension' During Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were a thing in the past, but fans still cannot get over their romance and chemistry. It was a dream come true for every fan when the exes reunited at the September 17 Fast Times At Ridgemont High charity table. Matthew McConaughey was live on a zoom call with the pair and other A-list stars as the scene went down.

It was every fan of Jen and Brad’s dream come true when the exes got extra flirty. But was there any s*xual tension between the two? Continue reading further to hear what Matthew has to say about this.

Jennifer Aniston’s character Linda tried to seduceBrad Pitt’s Brad Hamilton from the iconic 1982 film. Jen, 51, made her 56-year-old ex-husband completely turn red and blush through her sultry scene, and now Matthew McConaughey is spilling if it was that steamy for the rest of the stars present on the video call.

Matthew McConaughey appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on October 29. A fan named Danielle asked him about that moment during the table read, wondering, “Could you feel the s*xual tension between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” as the WWHL viewer clearly did.

Matthew burst out laughing loud and hard. “Could I feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” the father of three joked about the extraordinarily frisky scene between the former couple. “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were?” Aniston’s Linda said to Brad. “I think you’re so sexy, will you come to me?” Jen purred, as Brad’s character self-pleasured himself during the daydream scene.

The Dallas Buyers Club star then told the viewer, “I noticed it after that. That’s what a lot of the topic were, about that…about them. I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen. But it made for a good topic the next day.” Matthew was seen smiling as Morgan Freeman narrated the very R-rated description of Linda taking off her bikini top and describing Pitt’s Brad holding her bare bosom, as the Moneyball star turned beet red. But apparently, the sizzle fans saw wasn’t as obvious to Matthew through the star-studded zoom call.

Now you tell us that did you feel the sexual tension between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

