Selena Gomez Fans Spot A Tube In Her Arm During Chat With Timothée Chalamet; Netizens Fear For Her Health

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet‘s Instagram live session had all our hearts. It was so much fun to see these two pals making fun of each other and just being themselves. As much as fans loved to see the two stars in this candid chat, there was something that caught everyone’s attention.

We have to give it to Selena’s fans for having an eagle eye. Despite hiding it, they did take notice of what appeared to be an IV or tube in her arm during her Instagram session with Timothée Chalamet.

Recently, Selena Gomez’s fans endured quite the scar after noticing, what appeared to be, an IV or tube in her arm during her Instagram session with pal Timothée Chalamet on October 24! Fans circulated screen grabs of the singer online, pointing out the mysterious piece of medical equipment.

But their messages were more about concern for Selena Gomez than curiosity. “Praying for Selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well,” one fan began their message on Twitter. “I cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. Sending you so much love and hugs [Selena Gomez],” they wrote. Check out the tweet below:

praying for selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well. i cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. sending you so much love and hugs @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/cdsgEcFSIL — cata (@rauhlslegendary) October 24, 2020

Another fan chimed in on their own profile with a similar message, which shed some light on what it was Selena might have been struggling with on October 24. “It’s the fact that Selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t ‘for certain reasons’ and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room,” they tweeted. Check out the tweet below:

it’s the fact that selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t “for certain reasons” and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/kka7wgrMY7 — izzy ✨ (@selsringz) October 24, 2020

While Selena Gomez herself has yet to confirm what it was she was going through; fans already know that the singer has had her fair share of health scares. Selena has been incredibly open about her struggle with lupus since opening up about her diagnosis in 2015. Then, in 2017, Selena revealed to her loving fans that she underwent a kidney transplant with her donor, friend and actress Francia Raisa. Along with the physical health issues she has faced, Selena has also been so incredibly transparent about her mental health, discussing her struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Well we hope that Selena is doing okay now!

