Paul Rudd Channels His Inner Scott Lang From Ant-Man, Showed THIS Cute Gesture Towards Brooklyn Voters!

Hollywood celebrities have been religiously asking all their fans to vote including actor Paul Rudd. The Ant-Man actor did the purest superhero thing by handing out cookies to voters in Brooklyn amid rains.

Isn’t he the cutest? A line of voters were waiting to cast their vote in Brooklyn when Rudd walked in and handed over cookies to each one of them.

A user named Brian Rosenworcel shared a video of Paul Rudd distributing cookies to voters in Brooklyn on Twitter and captioned it, “I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies”. Take a look:

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Just imagine, standing in a line and Friends actor walks up to and be like, ‘Here’s a cookie for you!’ Haha, what have we done to deserve this?

Also, did y’all notice the Avengers star saying, “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” to all the voters there?

Kindness does go a long way, someone rightly said. The video went crazy viral on the internet in no time and netizens started appreciating the Ant-Man actor for his kind deed.

A user replied to the video on Twitter and wrote, “Paul Rudd couldn’t get more adorable. What a lovely human being.”

Another user reacted and wrote, “Paul Rudd is awesome, and the movie “Wanderlust” he stars in might just be the funniest movie ever made.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Paul Rudd couldn’t get more adorable. What a lovely human being. — Robin Still Rocks (@robinstillrocks) October 29, 2020 Every time I think Paul Rudd could not possibly be more lovable he goes and pull some s*** like this 🤣❤️🤣❤️🤣❤️ — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) October 29, 2020 Paul Rudd is awesome, and the movie "Wanderlust" he stars in might just be the funniest movie ever made. pic.twitter.com/YF38paoGLs — Hopeless7784 (@hopeless7784) October 29, 2020 Paul Rudd just being a true gem handing those cookies out to voters standing in the cold rain. pic.twitter.com/JgjJFGnKhf — Catey Reeves (@ClassyCatey) October 29, 2020 He looked me in the eye and made sure I was cool with my cookie choice before he moved on. — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 30, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres also reacted to this tweet and wrote, “He might actually be the world’s most perfect man.”

We feel you, Ellen. SAME!

The video has over 3.8 million views on Twitter and is going viral on the same.

Not just Paul Rudd but his FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston is also encouraging her fans and followers to go and vote through her Instagram account.

