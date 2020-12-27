When we just hoped of 2020 ending on a happy note, another piece of shocking and bad news has broken out. It’s coming from the pro-wrestling world. Wrestling star Jonathan Huber, well known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, has breathed his last.

Yes, it’s another shocking exit in the world of entertainment. Sadly, Jonathan was just 41 years old. He was profoundly known for playing one of the members of Bray Wyatt led Wyatt family during the time in WWE. This year, he had joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and shot to fame as Brodie Lee.

According to Jonathan Huber’s wife, the wrestling star died due to a non-COVID related lung issue. AEW, the promotion with which Jonathan was currently signed, released a statement on his death. “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee … We send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own,” the statement read.

Here’s AEW statement on Jonathan Huber’s death:

WWE too offered condolences by releasing a statement that reads, “Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft-spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family.”

Shocked by the sudden death of Jonathan, WWE legend Triple H wrote, “Amazing talent ….Better human being, husband and father.” “Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother,” quoted Drew McIntyre.

May Jonathan Huber’s soul rest in peace!

