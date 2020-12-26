The period of festivities has always provided a boon to the box office business. Be it Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year, such auspicious occasions have brought it in a huge sum for Hollywood releases. As the Chrismas day has just passed, in today’s piece, we’ll be looking at the releases which made it huge on New Year Day (domestic). The list is dominated by Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, while Aquaman is surprisingly out of top 5.

This list of highest New Year Day grossers is inclusive of only of December releases. Interestingly, the list of top 10 includes four Star Wars films. The latest one is Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. So, without wasting any time, let’s have a look.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Featuring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, the film released on 18th December 2015 in the United States. It opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from all the corners. After showing growth on Christmas Day, it picked on the New Year Day too by making $34.39 million as per Box Office Mojo.

Avatar

This James Cameron directorial released a decade ago but still is on the 2nd spot. Released on 18th December 2009, the film enjoyed a unanimously positive reception from critics and audience as well. On New Year Day, the film picked up to collect $25.27 million.

Meet The Fockers

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller’s Meet The Fockers is the big surprise on the list. Released on 22nd December 2004, the film collected $18.27 million on 1st January 2005.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

This Star Wars film released last year on 20th December. Despite receiving a mixed critical response, the film earned huge at the box office. Specifically, on the New Year Day, it earned $17.07 million.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It’s a prequel to 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. It released 16th December 2016, the fetched mostly positive reviews. The film made $16.75 million on 1st January 2017.

Aquaman

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s Aquaman was a big hit globally. Surprisingly, it’s so down in the list. Released on 21st December 2018, the film earned $16.37 million on the New Year Day.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji franchise has a big fan base and same benefitted the film on the New Year day as it earned $16.22 million. It had Dwayne Johnson in lead and released on 20th December 2017.

Sherlock Holmes

Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in leading roles, Sherlock Holmes released on 26th December 2009. It received positive reviews upon its release and thanks to that, it jumped to $14.88 million collections on the New Year Day.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

This one is the 4th Star Wars film on the list. Released on 15th December 2017, the film made $14.29 million on the first day of 2018.

Sing

This American animated film had a voice cast of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and others. It made around $270 million domestic lifetimes, out of which $13.64 million came on the New Year Day.

