George Clooney is known for playing the best pranks on the sets of his films, and one such trick that he played was on the sets of Ocean’s Twelve. The film also starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle in important roles and they all were a part of this hilarious prank pulled off by Clooney.

For those unversed, some sequences in Ocean’s Twelve were shot in Clooney’s Villa at Lake Como. This is where he thought to have some fun with the cast and decided to spook them out. Let’s hear the story from the horse’s mouth himself.

In conversion with GQ, George Clooney said, “We would do hysterical, idiotic things like there was a house–we were all staying at my house in Lake Como — and there was a house across the lake, empty. And we made up a story about how haunted it was. And my buddy Giovanni, who was Italian, he’s pretending to read this story where this guy would kill people and, you know, throw them into the lake. He talked everyone into how dangerous this house was.”

He added, “So, at like 3 a.m. in the morning we get a ladder and put it on this pontoon boat, and Matt Damon and Don Cheadle and Brad Pitt and I took the boat across the water. We took the ladder up and climbed in the house. The first thing we saw was like a statue of a snake eating a woman’s head; you’re like ‘aaaah.’ So, we came down to the conclusion that we’d give $10,000 to any guy who could spend the night in the house with a candle, you got six matches and a bottle of wine.”

“We left Cheadle and Pitt there, and Matt and I came back. We’re sitting in the boat in the middle of the lake. We have to see the candle go by every window. It goes by 2 or 3 windows, and then we get a call. They’re like, ‘F*ck that, get us out of this house!’ We came back and pulled them out. So there was a lot of idiocy along the way,” George Clooney concluded his story.

Couldn’t this be a super-cool plot of a fun buddy-comedy with a touch of horror? Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon should seriously consider this for their fans.

