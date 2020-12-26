Christmas movies are great but sometimes they don’t have enough explosions and fight scenes. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video is packed full of movies, and they add new offerings every month. The streaming service offers plenty of high-octane flicks filled with suspenseful battles and hilarious one-liners.

Action junkies who are looking for aliens, monsters, superheroes, or super-spies, Amazon Prime Video has a plethora of films in the genre. If you want to escape from the humdrum to a world of non-stop excitement, keep reading the article to know the best action movies on amazon prime.

The Avengers (2012)

Even though the film was released eight years ago, there is no better time for a rewatch. Joss Whedon’s signature blend of an action film is filled with action, destruction, and massive weaponry that an action junkie could ask for. It is also interspersed with light-hearted comedy. If you are a comic fan, you will get to see Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, and other superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe in action. It’s a modern-day action classic.

Mission Impossible (2018)

The 2018 release is the sixth film of the MI franchise, which may be the best movie in this series yet. Tom Cruise once again reprises his role as IMF secret agent Ethan Hunt, while Henry Cavill plays the role of a CIA agent sent to monitor Hunt’s team. Certainly, one of the top action movies on Amazon Prime Video you can currently watch.

The Expandables (2010)

The 2010 film, which is a throwback to 1990s movie action films, is one of the best action movies on prime. As Sylvester Stallone leads the mercenary group The Expendables, big 90s action stars, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are also seen in the film. The streaming service also has both The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3 that you can watch now.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan directorial film is one of the best action movies of its decade, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video for all the action junkies to enjoy. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of a man who has access to technology that allows him to enter the dreams of other people. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and many others are also seen in the film.

Casino Royale (2006)

If you are looking for slick actions films on the streaming service, James Bond movie is for you. Daniel Craig plays the role of the British super-spy with his code name 007. The film also stars Eva Green, Judi Dench, Jeffrey Wright, and Mads Mikkelsen in important roles.

So which one are going to watch? Let us know in the comments.

