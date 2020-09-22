Jackie Stallone, famed celebrity astrologer and Sylvester Stallone‘s mother, passed away at the age of 98. The actor’s younger brother, Frank Stallone made the announcement on Facebook and Instagram on Monday night, saying that his mother had died that morning. However, the cause of her death has not yet been made public.

Jackie was not only an astrologer but also a psychic and an early manager of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) in the 1980s. She had also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. She was the mother to Sylvester (74) and Frank (70) whom she shared with her first husband Frank Stallone Sr. Jackie was later married to Anthony Filiti with whom she shares a daughter, late actress Toni D’Alto.

Sharing photographs from her life, Frank Stallone, announced on Instagram and Facebook that his mother had died in her sleep, “as she had wished.” He wrote, “She was a remarkable woman working out everyday [sic] full of spunk and fearless. It was hard not to like her, she was a very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29th 1921 in Washington DC, she lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the ’20s ’30s and ’40s. It was a history lesson.”

“Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren,” Frank wrote in his post.

“My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit [sic] to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy,” he added.

Jackie has been an active social media user and had regularly shared moments from her life such as throwback pictures of her famous children and videos with her dogs. She had shared a photo of herself, last December, where she was posing alongside a large bouquet of flowers from Sylvester. The mother of three captioned the post, “Sylvester sent me a giant bouquet of purple roses for Christmas.”

May Jackie Stallone’s soul rest inpeace.

