Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are one of the popular couples in Hollywood. The loved-up couple frequently shares mushy pictures on Instagram and we are in absolute awe of it. Now the couple has yet again shared twin posts on Instagram professing love of one another.

The famously besotted couple are celebrating their Christmas and had previously shared an adorable video, wherein the Canadian pop star was seen having a drink while grooving to a song. His wife Hailey was recording the video. Sharing the video, Justin wrote in the caption, “Ive officially lost it. Lol merry Christmas.” Take a look at the video below:

Now Justin Bieber shared two pictures on Instagram and said he’s ‘obsessed’ with her ‘so much it actually hurts’. In the first picture, two can be seen standing on the beach at sunset gazing at each other lovingly. While the singer was seen wearing grey sweats and what appears to be a heavy knit taupe blanket over his shoulders, Hailey Bieber was seen wearing fuzzy fleece lavender trench coat or robe, over light coloured sweatpants and a dark top. The 24-year-old model also had her hair up in knots.

In another picture, the loved-up pair were seen sitting cuddled together in the sand looking out to the horizon. Sharing the two pictures, the Canadian singer wrote, “What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol”. Take a look at the pictures below:

An hour later, Justin Bieber shared a grainy black-and-white selfie, wherein he was seen wearing an LA baseball cap in the foreground and his wife Hailey Bieber cuddled up behind him.

The Yummy singer shared another video a day ago, where he was seen dancing with Johnny Blaze and Nick. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Have fun with this one guys 👀👀 @jblazeofficial @nick.” Miley Cyrus also commented on the post, “Learning tomorrow . FaceTiming you to get the tea.”

