This Christmas is going to be a pretty merry one for Brad Pitt. And why wouldn’t it be, after all, he is going to spend the holidays with three of his kids amidst the ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

We had told you earlier how Brad has asked the court to grant him permission to spend Christmas with his kids. Angie was not too happy with this step, but it looks like she has no choice now.

According to reports in US Magazine, Brad Pitt will see his daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne on Christmas day.

“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” the source adds, noting Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were “getting along” earlier this year, but plans have changed since.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the insider adds. “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.” The Fight Club actor and the Maleficent actress have been battling in court since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

The exes, who were declared legally single in April 2019, are yet to settle on a permanent custody agreement for their children. The pair also share Pax, Zahara and Maddox who are legally considered an adult.

“Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense,” the source told the portal, noting Angelina Jolie is “frustrated” with the setbacks amid the custody court case. The Girl Interrupted actress has become “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel, the insider says.

“She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county,” the source adds. The pair were set to appear before a judge last month to discuss the custody of their kids for the holidays. A source told the portal in October that Brad Pitt was “hoping that we will be given increased custodial time” with the children, which would include the overnight portion of Christmas Eve.

A month prior, a second source told that “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has not agreed to those terms.”

Well, whatever is the case we are happy that at least Brad Pitt is getting to spend this Christmas with three of his kids.

