Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014. The film was hit and Marvel Studios ordered a sequel for the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released in 2017, and much like its predecessor, the film became a huge hit at the box office. But did you know director James Gunn’s pitch for the sequel was very simple? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

After Guardians of the Galaxy became a huge hit, the studio gave the director full creative control over his follow-up project. Now it’s known fact that the sequel too became a hit and amassed nearly $859 million worldwide. The film was more of an emotional movie than the original blockbuster. The sequel showcased the Star-Lord meeting his biological father, Ego the Living Planet.

Advertisement

Filmmaker James Gunn has recently revealed that he only used 7 words to convince Marvel to make the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While talking to fans on his official Twitter account, he was asked about his original story pitch and the experience of selling the idea of the sequel to the studio. To which, the director replied that he told the studios’ executives that Ego was going to be Star-Lord’s dad. And it was enough for the studio to be convinced to give a green light for the sequel.

Take a look at the Twitter conversation below:

My pitch for Guardians was a 19 page document on the visuals, a huge sequence I storyboarded (the escape from Morag) & a whole presentation with visuals & references & actors. My pitch for 2 was basically, “His dad is Ego the Living Planet!” Marvel was like, “Cool, go!” https://t.co/bltLnybdpA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 22, 2020

James Gunn didn’t have to oversell his story for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the predecessor was a huge hit at the box office. He had proved himself capable of delivering for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and earned the trust of the studio.

It’s worth pointing out that apart from Chris Pratt, who played the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Kurt Russell played the role of Ego the Living Planet, Karen Gillian played the role of Nebula, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer.

What do you think about the director’s capability to sell his story to Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: WWE: Mark Henry Calls Cesaro ‘Most Underrated Superstar’ & We Couldn’t Agree More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube