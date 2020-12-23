Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to release in India tomorrow and the paid previews are happening today. The Gal Gadot led superhero film has been one of the most anticipated ones this year and as it’s finally hitting theatres in the Christmas weekend, there are huge hopes from it.

Although the pandemic is all set to play a spoilsport in the party, the film is getting the biggest release of the season. And as far as the advance booking of today and tomorrow is concerned, the film is all set to make a mark in India.

Let’s have a look at the advance booking trends of Wonder Woman 1984 in some of the major cities

Mumbai

On 23rd Dec which is today, there are 10-15% English 2D shows which are filling fast. At the same time, 30-35% of for tomorrow are getting rave response.

IMAX format hasn’t got much response yet as there is only 1/5 show which is getting filled fast. Shows tomorrow are also mostly vacant.

For the Hindi 2D format, there are 10-15% on 23rd that have got healthy occupancies and the response for 24th is similar.

English 4DX is Housefull on 23rd and 40-50% on 24th.

Hindi 4DX is mostly empty, English 2D Screen X is also empty on 23rd. For 24th, there are about 65% shows which are about to get full.

English MX4D is all set to be housefull on 23rd and empty on 24th.

Delhi

The National Capital is also getting a favourable response from the audience.

10-15% English 2D shows are full on 23rd and 15-20% on 24th. Hindi 2D is again 10-15% full on 23rd and 20-25% on 24th. English 4DX is 50-55% for today and non-starter yet for 24th. Hindi 4DX is 0-5% full for paid previews and empty for 24th. English IMAX is 33% on 23rd and empty on 24th.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru received previous Hollywood release, Tenet, very well and now the response for Wonder Woman 1984 is also pretty good. Take a look:

Tamil 2D shows are 50% full for 24th December.

English 2D is 10-15% on 23rd and 15-20% on 24th.

English IMAX is 90% on 23rd and 20-25% on 24th.

English 4DX is 80-85% on 23rd and 25% on 24th.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad didn’t see a good response for Tenet but it’s back with Wonder Woman it seems. The advance booking response so far looks promising here as well.

English 2D 35-40% on 23rd and 25-30% on 24th

Telugu 2D 30-35% and 40-45% on 24th

Hindi 2D 65-70% on 24th

English 4DX All Ful on 24th

Ahmedabad

It seems Ahmedabad is still not ready to visit cinemas. Wonder Woman 1984 is pretty weak here.

English 2D 0-5% on 24th

Hindi 2D Empty on 23rd and 10-15% on 24th

English 4DX Empty on both days

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is also on similar lines.

English 2D 0-5% on both days

Hindi 2D Empty on 23rd and 0-5% on 24th

English 4DX Empty on both

Hindi 4DX Empty

Chennai

Chennai is at least promising a decent performance.

English 2D 45-50% on 23rd and 0-5% on 24th

Tamil 2D Negligible on both days

English IMAX All full for both days

Pune

Pune is also all set to give the film a warm response as almost all the formats have got decent to good advance booking.

English IMAX All full on 23rd and empty on 24th

English 2D 20-25% on 23rd and 15-20% on 24th

Hindi 2D 30-35% on 23rd and 15-20% on 24th

English 4DX all full on 23rd and empty on 24th.

Overall, Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to enjoy an extended festive weekend at the Indian Box Office. Going by the advance booking trends, the numbers will be much better than Tenet so it’s an encouraging trend for the trade.

