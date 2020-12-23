We know a million hearts still might skip a beat when there is a mention of Leonardo DiCaprio. But the fact is that he is taken and is going strong with his real-life leading lady Camila Morrone.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner and longtime girlfriend remain very much a couple, three years after they were first publicly linked in December 2017. Continue reading further to hear what sources close to the couple have to say.

“Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well,” a source told E! News. “He’s very cosy with Cami, and they’re serious.” Well, this is clearly evident with the constant spottings of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone.

In fact, the two live together. “He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys,” the source explained. “He does really like his life with her, and they’re a lot more coupley than they used to be.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were most recently spotted together at Nobu in Malibu, California back in October. Months earlier in April, they were seen on a walk together with their dog in Los Angeles.

While they’ve notably kept their romance very private, Morrone did address the 23-years difference in age between them during a December 2019 interview.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” Camila Morrone told the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

While the actress admitted she “probably would be curious about” their relationship, Morrone also made it clear she wants to be her own person apart from her megastar boyfriend.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” Camila Morrone told the Times. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

What do you think of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

