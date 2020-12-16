When we see, there’s a recent mashup which includes, you’ll probably think it’ll be with the recent Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta’s blockbuster Scam 1992 but no. The creator has gone vintage to bring in Abhishek Bachchan’s Guru to mix up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Wolf Street’ dramedy.

Very smartly, the video mashes up two similar scenes of both the films which include speeches by its antagonists. Visuals are of the scene from Wolf Of The Wall Street but the dialogues are of Mani Ratnam’s directorial Guru.

Check out the video below:

Both of the films depict the nature of Finance Streets of the USA & India. In another stark coincidence, both Abhishek Bachchan and Leonard DiCaprio were critically acclaimed for their performances.

Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of his best performances in the film, and we both loved and hated him for what he did in it. But do you know how Leonardo felt like shooting for the film? Well, he had a lot of fun obviously, but it was also surprising for him to see how he is getting paid to act in a movie like this.

During one of his appearance in The Ellen Show in 2014, Leonardo opened up about his experience of working in the film. He opened up about a scene during which he got ham shot on his face 70 times.

When Ellen appreciated his and Jonah Hill’s act in this Wolf Of Wall Street scene, he said, “I appreciate that, I mean it all resulted in this insane sequence at the end where Jonah decides to stuff ham in his mouth as well. And he crashed into a plate glass table, and we were doing this CPR sequence. And you know, the big challenge that day we had to do 70 takes because they couldn’t get this ham to stick on my face. And they had to put K-Y Jelly, and there was literally a guy there behind this guy with a plastic spoon just flicking ham on my face all day long as I’m doing this insane sequence. But it was—it was almost—it was one of the most surreal things I’ve ever done in my entire career.”

