Kate Winslet recently while shooting for Avatar 2 broke Tom Cruise’s record of holding the breath for the longest period of time underwater. And now it seems she has held the breath of Tom himself.

The Mission Impossible actor is reportedly super impressed with Kate Winslet and is leaving no stone unturned to get an opportunity of working with her. In fact, both stars recently went on secret dates to discuss the possibilities.

As per New Idea, a source claims, “Tom is very charming and very persuasive. When he gets an idea in his head, he doesn’t let up until he gets what he wants. And right now, he wants Kate. He’s wooing her big time,”

Talking about Tom Cruise & Kate Winslet lost touch after they spent time at Golden Globes 2009. “They lost touch after that, though Tom loved when she made a big fuss about beating his underwater filming record. He got Kate’s number from Leo (DiCaprio) and reached out to her and they got along famously,”

The source added that Tom was the one who “suggested they join forces and read scripts together.”

Further sharing the excitement in the industry around it, the source said, “Hollywood execs are all for it, as there are a bunch of empty studios in the UK right now, so it seems a shame to have two of the biggest names around sitting with time on their hands. Together, they’ve got the makings of a hit as big as Titanic.”

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is recently making headlines for his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7. An audio clip recently went viral from the sets in which he can be seen abusing crew for breaking COVID-19 rules.

As per the audio shared by The Sun, Tom Cruise is heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

