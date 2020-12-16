Wonder Woman 1984‘s showrunner Patty Jenkins has created a history today, and that had nothing to do with Gal Gadot’s film. She has become the first woman director ever to direct a movie in the Star Wars’ franchise. Set in the similar set-up of ‘galaxy far far away’, Jenkins will headline Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Advertisement

She’s passionately connected to the project, and the project is already at the development stage. It’s been said that the story is going to be a fresh one and not a redux of any previous Rogue Squadron series.

Advertisement

In her conversation with Yahoo, Patty Jenkins says, “I feel a huge amount of pressure to make a great Star Wars film, of course. The fan base is amazing and massive, and that’s no small task. That’s really what I think about.”

Patty Jenkins adds, “If I can be in a groundbreaking position to pave the way for other people, that’s amazing. I hope that I get to do that. But luckily [Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984] were not no pressure, either. So I’ve gotten pretty used to the fact that there’s really nothing you can do about it. You just have to try to make a great film and really be diligent about keeping your eye on the ball and always making sure you’re thinking about everything. So I will carry forward and try to make a great movie.”

She was also asked about how did all of this happened, ‘Wonder Woman’ Patty Jenkins replied, “What happened was [Lucasfilm] just approached me and [asked] would I ever be interested and I said it would really depend on what the story was.”

“I just always want to make sure that I feel I can make an amazing movie. And when they said Rogue Squadron I almost gasped. Because I couldn’t believe that they were so wise to know and somehow intuit that that’s exactly what I’ve been dying to do for so long because of my past and growing up around fighter pilots. It really is a movie I’ve been dying to make. I spent years trying to make a movie about Chuck Yeager. So this is just a huge honor to get to take this on,” concluded Patty Jenkins.

So, it’s double the celebration for our ‘Wonder Woman‘ Patty Jenkins!

Must Read: Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube