The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release of the much-awaited Patty Jenkins’ directorial Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot starrer is finally all set to release select theatres and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. And ahead of its release critics have praised the film.

As the much-awaited superhero film is just days away from its release, the film is expected to be a box-office hit. Apart from Gal Gadot, the film also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

Patty Jenkins’ directorial Wonder Woman 1984 has mostly received positive reviews. The film has scored 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes as of Tuesday afternoon. Critics consensus reads, “Great Hera! Wonder Woman 1984 is an epic dose of heart and vibrant escapism that proves there are still unexpected thrills to be found in superhero cinema.”

Mary Sollosi of Entertainment Weekly in her review wrote, “It takes some time to get to the major action set pieces, but it’s too much of a pleasure to live in this well-realized place, populated by a quartet of capable and charismatic stars, to really care.” She also gave the film a “B” rating.

Clarisse Loughrey of the Independent praised the film and gave four stars out of five. In the review, she also wrote, “Wonder Woman 1984 is a piece of hopeful, uncynical filmmaking. Jenkins, alongside co-writers Geoff Johns and David Callaham, circle around ideas of power, truth, and desire – of what it means to be seen and recognised by the world. Diana’s look into the camera gives those ideas that extra punch.”

Scott Mendelson of Forbes also praised the superhero flick and said the film “offers candy-coloured imagery and relentless optimism.”

While Nola Ojomu of Metro hailed Gal Gadot’s performance as Princess Diana in the film Wonder Woman 1984. In the review, she wrote, the actress “once again dazzles in the role, projecting every moment of strength and struggle Diana faces when challenges come her way.”

