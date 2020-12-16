Spider-Man 3 is one of the highly awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its well known that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will also make an appearance in the film. This has led to rumours that Tom Hardy‘s Venom will also make an entry in Tom Holland starrer.

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx’s Electro had previously appeared in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he squared off against Andrew Garfield. And now he will appear once again in the upcoming Spider-Man franchise. Moreover, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance in the film. Doctor Strange is said to take on the role of mentorship for Peter Parker in the film.

Advertisement

Bringing Doctor Strange to the film has seemingly unlocked a whole lot of possibilities considering his mystical powers and the infinite realities that exist in the MCU. And the MCU Spider-Man seems to be working towards setting up a showdown with The Sinister Six. So far we have already seen iconic villains such as Vulture and Mysterio making an appearance. Even Scorpio’s appearance also being teased.

With all the deadly villains are being teased, it will be only a matter of time that Tom Hardy’s Venom Tom Holland’s Peter Paker would cross path in the future. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Venom could be turning up in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3. However, there’s no official statement has been released yet.

The Spider-Man 3 villains we know about so far are; Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman. Mysterio, Scorpion, Kraven, Valture, Venom could also show up. We’ll know for sure soon enough. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 15, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that Tom Hardy slipped into the iconic Black suit in Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 adaptation of Venom. Previously, the role was played by Topher Grace, who appeared in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3. Two other villains, Sandman and New Goblin were also featured in the film.

While nothing is confirmed yet but Tom Holland’s Spider-Man come face to face with Tom Hardy’s Venom will be exciting to see. As for Spider-Man 3, the film is expected to release on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Sandra Lee Cries All The Way As She Moves To Malibu Leaving The House Shared With Ex-Partner Andrew Cuomo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube