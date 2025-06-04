Tom Hardy’s gritty crime series MobLand climbed back into the spotlight after vanishing from the Paramount+ charts for a few weeks. It pulled off a sharp turnaround as the show wrapped up its debut season and locked in the number two spot on the platform’s viewership rankings on June 2 and 3. This put the show ahead of every single title from Taylor Sheridan, who usually dominates the service with his growing list of hit dramas.

MobLand Outperforms Sheridan’s Biggest Paramount+ Hits

Sheridan’s shows like Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and 1883 have become Paramount+ mainstays. But for two days, MobLand grabbed more attention than any of them. It earned 231 points on June 3, while Tulsa King managed 176, and Yellowstone sat at 143, according to FlixPatrol. Even earlier in the season, MobLand was outscoring some of Sheridan’s spin offs like 1923 and 1883. However, there was a noticeable dip in viewership during the middle episodes.

MobLand, created by Ronan Bennett and powered by direction from Guy Ritchie in its opening chapters, has already gained 2,818 points this year. While that’s still far behind Yellowstone’s towering total of 35,000, it’s a strong start for a new show running against such heavy competition.

Plot of Tom Hardy’s MobLand

The show, set in a gritty and violent London, follows two warring crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, who are locked in a brutal turf war. Hardy plays Harry, the Harrigans’ loyal fixer, navigating a brutal world of power and betrayal. The series adds more star power with Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in standout roles that spice up the drama.

MobLand Earns Strong Reviews Despite Familiar Storylines

Even though some critics felt the story leaned on familiar ground, many praised the execution. The show holds a solid 76% and 77% score from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jack Seale of The Guardian wrote, “The idea that a Tom Hardy character cajoling, threatening or influencing someone is an art form in itself is the core of MobLand, a decent new gangster epic that casts Hardy as top fixer Harry Da Souza.”

James Jackson of Times (UK) penned, “Create an unholy alliance between Bennett, writer of the gangland drama Top Boy, and Ritchie, that purveyor of ludicrously OTT crime romps, and you’re hardly going to expect them to birth a courtly period romance. What we have instead is MobLand.”

MobLand had a mixed journey through the season but managed to finish strong and leave a lasting impression.

